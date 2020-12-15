See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. John Coniglio, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Coniglio, MD

Dr. John Coniglio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Coniglio works at John U Coniglio MD LLC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coniglio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Headneck Center
    1065 Senator Keating Blvd Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 256-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ENT Cancer
Oral Cancer
Throat Pain
ENT Cancer
Oral Cancer
Throat Pain

ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 15, 2020
    Dr Coniglio took exceptional care of my husband from start to finish. He performed a very difficult surgery and successfully removed a tumor in a very compromised area. We are forever thankful for Dr Coniglio. It was hard not being in the hospital with my husband due to Covid, but I knew he was in good hands.
    Yvonne & Henry — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. John Coniglio, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1639133044
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    • Cornell Univ
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
