Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD

Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kentucky Sch Med and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Conklin Jr works at University Of Kentucky OPH in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conklin Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Kentucky OPH
    740 Rose St Ste C, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5867
  2. 2
    University Of Kentucky OPH
    740 N Limestone Ste C, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5867
  3. 3
    Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center - Lexington - Advanced Eye Care
    110 Conn Ter Fl 4, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Floaters
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Floaters

Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 24, 2016
    HE SEEMED LIKE A VERY NICE MAN. HE WAS VERY PROFESSIONAL AND TOOK HIS TIME TO LISTEN TO ME. HE DID A THOROUGH EXAM AND FOUND THINGS THAT THE OTHER DR. MISSED. HE WAS FRIENDLY AND DEFINITELY A PEOPLE PERSON. HE IS WITHOUT A DOUBT MY KIND OF DOCTOR.
    GEOFFREY TODD GREGORY in Georgetown, KY — Apr 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD
    About Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134228174
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kentucky Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
