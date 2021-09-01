Dr. John Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Connolly, MD
Dr. John Connolly, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
Mills-peninsula Health Services1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-7015
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very diligent. Knows his stuff. Experienced. Highly recommended. Been going to see him for many years. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. John Connolly, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174529309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
