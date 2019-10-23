See All Plastic Surgeons in Mountain View, CA
Dr. John Connolly, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Mountain View, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Connolly, MD

Dr. John Connolly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Connolly works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Connolly's Office Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7171
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2019
    Dr. Connolly has an amazing gift of being a plastic surgeon! His lines are amazing and thin! My tt & mr results are AMAZING! I've had so many respond with, "I've never seen better work"! After loosing 123 pds and having an infected rash do to loose skin on my tummy, this was my last option as oral and topical medications weren't healing it. I never felt uncomfortable or that he didn't answer my questions fully. He's always patient and takes the time to answer your questions, even more then once. I highly reccomend Dr. Connolly!!!
    Juliet Coffman — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. John Connolly, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346337946
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Washington
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

