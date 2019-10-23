Dr. John Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Connolly, MD
Overview of Dr. John Connolly, MD
Dr. John Connolly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
-
2
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
Dr. Connolly has an amazing gift of being a plastic surgeon! His lines are amazing and thin! My tt & mr results are AMAZING! I've had so many respond with, "I've never seen better work"! After loosing 123 pds and having an infected rash do to loose skin on my tummy, this was my last option as oral and topical medications weren't healing it. I never felt uncomfortable or that he didn't answer my questions fully. He's always patient and takes the time to answer your questions, even more then once. I highly reccomend Dr. Connolly!!!
About Dr. John Connolly, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346337946
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Washington
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.