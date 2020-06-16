Overview of Dr. John Connolly, MD

Dr. John Connolly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Connolly works at Centerpoint Physicians Group in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.