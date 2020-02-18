Dr. John Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Connor, MD
Dr. John Connor, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Connor works at
Garden State Urology101 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 828-4300
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Brought my son to see Dr. Connor for a surgical consult. He answered all our questions. Nice office, staff was professional.
About Dr. John Connor, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740267863
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Urology
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Chordee, Balanoposthitis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
