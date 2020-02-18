See All Pediatric Urologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. John Connor, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Morristown, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Connor, MD

Dr. John Connor, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Connor works at Garden State Pediatric Urology Morristown in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chordee, Balanoposthitis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Connor's Office Locations

    Garden State Urology
    101 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 828-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chordee
Balanoposthitis
Hypospadias
Treatment frequency



Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Brought my son to see Dr. Connor for a surgical consult. He answered all our questions. Nice office, staff was professional.
    Natalie K — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. John Connor, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1740267863
    Education & Certifications

    • SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatric Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connor works at Garden State Pediatric Urology Morristown in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Connor’s profile.

    Dr. Connor has seen patients for Chordee, Balanoposthitis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

