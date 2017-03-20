Dr. John Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Conrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Conrad, MD
Dr. John Conrad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Conrad's Office Locations
Burbank Chiropractic Group2950 W BURBANK BLVD, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 558-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. is the most wonderful Dr. out there. He saved my daughters life and then he saved her leg. She had compartmental syndrome and her kidneys shut down, her heart was about to shut down as well as her kidneys. He said he would do whatever he could to save her life and next would probably have to amputate her leg. He not only saved her life but saved her leg as well. He is a miracle worker and is the kindest person as well.
About Dr. John Conrad, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
