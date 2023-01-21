Dr. John Conte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Conte, MD
Dr. John Conte, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Life Span Physicians Group407 East Ave Ste 250, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 351-2280
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 351-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
My husband and I have been patients of Dr Conte for many years, and we could not have found a better doctor to treat our arthritis. Would highly recommend him. He is kind and takes the time to talk with all his patients. His staff is also great. Thank you,Dr Conte.
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Connecticut
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conte has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conte speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.