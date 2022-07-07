See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. John Conway, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Conway, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (28)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Conway, MD

Dr. John Conway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Conway works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nicole Montgomery, MD
Dr. Nicole Montgomery, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD
4.2 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Kwan Park, MD
Dr. Kwan Park, MD
3.6 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Dr. Conway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-4880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Conway?

    Jul 07, 2022
    Our experience with Dr Conway has been great. My son is 2 years post op after elbow surgery and is doing well. Dr Conway was the second surgeon to work on his elbow (wish we had gone to him first)but he has done very well and we are very pleased with his result! This is our second time to drive from Amarillo to Houston to continue to see him because he is definitely worth the drive! Will continue to make the trip to see him as long as we can.
    Tiffany M — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Conway, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Conway, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Conway to family and friends

    Dr. Conway's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Conway

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Conway, MD.

    About Dr. John Conway, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477587541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ft Worth Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Conway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conway works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Conway’s profile.

    Dr. Conway has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Conway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Conway, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.