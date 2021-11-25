Dr. John Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cook, MD
Dr. John Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Cook works at
Anne Marie Mcneill MD Phd Inc.1441 Avocado Ave Ste 807, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-9000Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Benefit Fund
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
The best Orthopedic Hand Specialist because of his KNOWLEDGE and Care! He gave me options and offered his expertise opinion. He was a great listener and very thorough with his explanations! The staff was awesome too!!!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1063588705
- Columbia University/ Dept Of Orthopedic Surgery
- McGill University Hospital
- Montreal General Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Bowdoin College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
