Dr. John Corl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Corl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Corl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ft Wright, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Corl works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Fort Wright1955 Dixie Hwy Ste E1, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 292-4560
-
2
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Anderson7545 Beechmont Ave Ste D, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 206-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corl?
He is an amazing Doctor with an amazing staff - thank you ??
About Dr. John Corl, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790778595
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- The Christ Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corl works at
Dr. Corl has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.