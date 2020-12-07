Overview of Dr. John Corman, MD

Dr. John Corman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Corman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.