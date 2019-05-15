See All Allergists & Immunologists in Auburn, NY
Allergy & Immunology
3.8 (6)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Cosachov, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.

Dr. Cosachov works at CNY Asthma Allergy Consultants in Auburn, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CNY Asthma Allergy Consultants
    77 Nelson St Ste 230, Auburn, NY 13021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 252-9562
  2. 2
    Cny Asthma & Allergy Consultants PC
    37 W Garden St Ste 206, Auburn, NY 13021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 252-9562
  3. 3
    North Country Allergy and Immunology Associates PC
    531 Washington St Ste 4122, Watertown, NY 13601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 782-4365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Auburn Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 15, 2019
    I've been a patient of Dr. Cosachov's for many years. I've received wonderful care, support and advice dealing with allergies, asthma and my sensitivity to bees. Dr. Cosachov and staff have been great. Many of the staff have worked there over 20 years so they know the patients well. Dr. C is very thorough and compassionate. He maintains eye contact while listening to my concerns. So many depend on the laptop and not look at you. 5 stars
    — May 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Cosachov, DO
    About Dr. John Cosachov, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932207370
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
