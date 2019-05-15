Overview

Dr. John Cosachov, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.



Dr. Cosachov works at CNY Asthma Allergy Consultants in Auburn, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.