Dr. John Costable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Costable, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Costable, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Costable works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors1155 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 407-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costable?
He is an excellent physician Compassion kind and very caring Been my doctor for me than 20 years
About Dr. John Costable, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043251184
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- U Mass
- U Mass
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costable works at
Dr. Costable has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Costable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.