Dr. John Costello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. John Costello, MD
Overview of Dr. John Costello, MD
Dr. John Costello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Costello works at
Dr. Costello's Office Locations
John B Costello MD, 2821 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131, (314) 995-9988
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform.
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
American Enterprise Group
American Republic
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Benesys
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
First Health
HAP Insurance
HealthLink
Humana
Medico
MultiPlan
Principal Life
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been going to Dr Costello for over 10 years. I have had nothing but good experiences. I've read through some of these comments and it seems like some people are carrying s grudge about something? If you truly have an issue why don't you sign your name? I think you are one person with a grudge and trying to slander the man. I call bs about him being an hour late. His office staff knocks on the door and finds out why its going over 15 minutes, He may be taking care of an emergency.......... Lee Ann Martin
About Dr. John Costello, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1417062563
Education & Certifications
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Saint Louis University Hospitals
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costello works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.