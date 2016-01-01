Overview of Dr. John Costin III, MD

Dr. John Costin III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Costin III works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.