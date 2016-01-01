See All General Surgeons in Avon, OH
Dr. John Costin III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Costin III, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Avon, OH
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Costin III, MD

Dr. John Costin III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Costin III works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Siegel, MD
Dr. Christopher Siegel, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Raymond, MD
Dr. Daniel Raymond, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Costin III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 204-7439
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging
    5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 204-7400
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Amherst Fhc
    5172 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 695-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
  • Fairview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Costin III?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Costin III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Costin III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Costin III to family and friends

    Dr. Costin III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Costin III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Costin III, MD.

    About Dr. John Costin III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841314317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Costin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Costin III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costin III has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Costin III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costin III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Costin III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.