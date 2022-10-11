See All Dermatologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. John Cowan, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Cowan, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cowan works at Bowling Green Dermatology in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bowling Green Dermatology
    1106 Fairway St, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 783-8003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Warts
  • View other providers who treat Acne
  • View other providers who treat Boil
  • View other providers who treat Hives
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Liane — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. John Cowan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902080559
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory U Hosp/Emory U
    • New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cowan works at Bowling Green Dermatology in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Cowan’s profile.

    Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

