Overview

Dr. John Cowan, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cowan works at Bowling Green Dermatology in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.