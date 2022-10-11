Dr. John Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cowan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cowan, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cowan works at
Locations
Bowling Green Dermatology1106 Fairway St, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 783-8003
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Father is 97 and has dementia. The Staff and Dr.Cowan have always made sure he is comfortable and treat him with such respect. They're accommodating to his needs which makes my Father even more comfortable. We're having his second surgery with Dr.Cowan this week and I'll be a little less stressed knowing he's in excellent hands. Oh, regarding the wait time, it can be a bit lengthy but as a previous reviewer stated ... with such excellent service and care, the wait is worthwhile
About Dr. John Cowan, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902080559
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Hosp/Emory U
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan works at
Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.