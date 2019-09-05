Dr. John Cowin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cowin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Cowin's Office Locations
Florida Musculoskeletal Institute600 W North Blvd Ste C, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-3000
- 2 910 Old Camp Rd Ste 112, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 753-6566
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Cowin was easy to talk to and easily identified my neck and left shoulder problem. Within a few weeks he was able to clear up my problem. I am very happy with his care and his medical solutions for healing my neck and shoulder.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1174513428
- Orthopaedic Centre, University Of Oxford, England
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Gettysburg College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cowin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.