Overview of Dr. John Cowin, MD

Dr. John Cowin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Cowin works at Florida Musculoskeletal Institute in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.