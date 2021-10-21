Dr. John Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 140, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 978-8315
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was amazing. God bless him
About Dr. John Cox, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
