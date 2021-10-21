Overview

Dr. John Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Cox works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.