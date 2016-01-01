See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. John Cox, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Mount Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Cox, MD

Dr. John Cox, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

    Musc. Physicians Pcp Lab
    1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Medical University of South Carolina
    96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. John Cox, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Male
    • 1578526570
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center|University Health Center of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Mount Nittany Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

