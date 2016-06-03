Overview of Dr. John Cozzarelli, DPM

Dr. John Cozzarelli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Cozzarelli works at Podiatry Associates of Belleville PC in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.