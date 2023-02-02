Dr. John Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Craig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Craig, MD
Dr. John Craig, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K-8, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-3272
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craig?
Good
About Dr. John Craig, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770717456
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.