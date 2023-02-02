Overview of Dr. John Craig, MD

Dr. John Craig, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Craig works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.