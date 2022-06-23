Dr. John Cranham, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cranham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cranham, DDS
Dr. John Cranham, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia.
Chesapeake Center for Complete Dentistry1305 Cedar Rd Ste 2, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 932-5320
- Guardian
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Let me start out by saying...I HATE the dentist.. But I have never been to one that was willing to go so far out of the way to make me feel so relaxed.. At no time did I ever feel my anxiety rise like all of the other time I have visited the dentist. They were great and very Informative and went over every step of the procedure that I was inquiring about.. I will definitely keep going back.
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215197595
- Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Cranham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cranham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cranham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranham.
