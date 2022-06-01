Dr. John Cribb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cribb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cribb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cribb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
Dr. Cribb works at
Locations
-
1
Pedro Barros M.d. Inc1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-4040
-
2
Kent Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cribb?
Explains everything clearly listens to all concerns.
About Dr. John Cribb, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1265526891
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cribb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cribb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cribb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cribb works at
Dr. Cribb has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cribb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cribb speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cribb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cribb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cribb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cribb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.