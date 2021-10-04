See All Podiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. John Crist, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Crist, DPM

Dr. John Crist, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital

Dr. Crist works at John A Crist DPM in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot & Leg Centers
    1645 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 430-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Crist, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1174675409
    Education & Certifications

    • Oakwood Hospital
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Crist, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Crist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

