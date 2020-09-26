Dr. John Critikos II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Critikos II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Critikos II, MD
Overview
Dr. John Critikos II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Pardee Hospital, Rutherford Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Dr. Critikos II works at
Locations
Hendersonville Cardiology Assoc691 BLYTHE STREET CT, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
- Rutherford Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Was very nice and answered any and all of my and my husbands questions. Very patient with us and took his time. Not in a hurry as some Drs. are.
About Dr. John Critikos II, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609872647
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Critikos II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Critikos II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Critikos II works at
Dr. Critikos II has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Critikos II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Critikos II speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Critikos II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Critikos II.
