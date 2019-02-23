See All Anesthesiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. John Culclasure, MD

Anesthesiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Culclasure, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.

Dr. Culclasure works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Elliston Pl Neurosurgery in Nashville, TN with other offices in Antioch, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Elliston Pl Neurosurgery
    2214 Elliston Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 341-3540
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen West Neurosurgery
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 941-4820
  3. 3
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery
    2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Tennessee Pain Surgery Center
    5811 Crossings Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 941-4820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2019
    Dr. Culclasure performed an ESI on me. He spoke to me before the procedure, so I knew what to expect and took the time to answer any questions. He talked to me during the entire procedure, explaining what he was doing and what I might experience. It didn't take Dr. Culclasure a long time to do the procedure. My pain level went down very quickly after this injection. I had relief the day after. This was my first ESI and my pain is 99.6 percent gone and it has only been 4 days.
    Dover, TN — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. John Culclasure, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164402392
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wofford College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Culclasure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culclasure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Culclasure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Culclasure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culclasure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culclasure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culclasure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

