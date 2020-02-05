Dr. Culleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Culleton, MD
Overview
Dr. John Culleton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Culleton works at
Locations
Hope Health Inc360 N Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 667-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Culleton, as well as being a patient on a few occasions. Dr. Culleton is an amazing person. He has the knowledge to do the job, and he has caring and compassion for his patients. Working in the office was a wonderful experience. McLeod Regional was a teaching hospital; Dr. Culleton was involved with the teaching. I talked with him about working with the medical students; I told him to teach the newbies to be human first. So many doctors have a holier-than-thou attitude that Dr. Culleton didn't have. As a patient, Dr. Culleton always listened. He loves to educate his patients. If you need an Endocrinologist, I recommend Dr. John Culleton.
About Dr. John Culleton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culleton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culleton has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Culleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culleton.
