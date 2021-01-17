Dr. John Cush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cush, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3100
Arthritis Care and Research Center Llp9900 N Central Expy Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been seeing Dr Cush for over 20 years, ever since he came to Dallas. I’ve had RA for 31 years, and Dr Cush immediately started aggressively treating it my first appointment with him. I read some comments that said he was rude.... he’s never been rude to me at all, although I’ve thought before that maybe he wasn’t paying complete attention to what I was saying. When he gave me our visit notes, he had noted everything I had mentioned, so he had been paying attention, he was just concentrating. He can be a bit abrupt and to the point, but I’d much rather have a good, smart, forward thinking rheumatologist than a friendly one who doesn’t know their stuff. Dr Cush has kept me going and isn’t afraid to try new things. He’s very worth my driving 3 hours one way for my visits with him. I highly recommend him.
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265492680
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Coney Island Hosptial
- Coney Island Hospital
- St George's University
- St. Johns University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Cush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cush has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.