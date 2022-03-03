Overview

Dr. John Dacosta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.



Dr. Dacosta works at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in Madisonville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.