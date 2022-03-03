Dr. John Dacosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dacosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dacosta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Dr. Dacosta works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology800 Hospital Dr Medical Park Fl 3, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 326-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been exactly what my husband has needed. He tells him exactly what is going on and what will happen if he doesn't do as he tells him to do.
About Dr. John Dacosta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932133642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacosta works at
Dr. Dacosta has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacosta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacosta.
