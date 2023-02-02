Overview

Dr. John Dalena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Dalena works at Atlantic Gastroenterology at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.