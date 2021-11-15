Dr. John Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Daly, MD
Overview
Dr. John Daly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
-
1
Seto Medical Providers141 S Black Horse Pike Ste 104, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 292-8216
-
2
Seto Medical Providers100 W Red Bank Ave, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 292-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
all 5 stars he's the only dr. I trust since my old family dr. in 1970,s he cares about people and not their wallets
About Dr. John Daly, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801835905
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.