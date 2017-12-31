Dr. John Damrose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damrose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Damrose, MD
Overview of Dr. John Damrose, MD
Dr. John Damrose, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Damrose's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center7300 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 448-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Damrose. He is kind, unhurried and calm.
About Dr. John Damrose, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1538247440
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Damrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Damrose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
