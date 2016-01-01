Overview of Dr. John Danias, MD

Dr. John Danias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Danias works at University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.