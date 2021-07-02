Dr. John Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Daniel, MD
Dr. John Daniel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
801 E Main, Puyallup, WA 98372
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Daniel is very knowledgeable and follows up on any medical issues. I highly recommend him and have to family and friends.
About Dr. John Daniel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083788160
Education & Certifications
- HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
