Offers telehealth
Dr. John Danneberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Danneberger's Office Locations
Anne Arundel Urology PA600 Ridgely Ave Ste 130, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 768-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very, caring and concerned about his patient. Dr. Danneberger called several times post procedure to check in and see how I was doing.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Danneberger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danneberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
