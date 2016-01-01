Overview

Dr. John Danzell Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Danzell Jr works at Danzell Family Medical Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.