Dr. John Dauterman, MD
Dr. John Dauterman, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Pathology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Mercy Medical Center2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
- Pathology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861463044
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
