Dr. John David Dahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John David Dahm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John David Dahm, MD
Dr. John David Dahm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Dahm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dahm's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Bone & Joint4651 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 523-5300
-
2
ENT Associates at St. Lukes Chesterfield226 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 523-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahm?
Dr Dahm is confident, knowledgeable and called me at the end of the day on a Friday to explain my test results and took the time in a very kind way to answer my questions in detail. I will absolutely only go to him for any sinus, ear, throat issues that I have moving forward as I trust only him.
About Dr. John David Dahm, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912996745
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp-Washington U
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahm works at
Dr. Dahm has seen patients for Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.