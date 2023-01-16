Overview of Dr. John David Dahm, MD

Dr. John David Dahm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Dahm works at ENT Associates Inc in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.