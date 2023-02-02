See All Ophthalmologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. John Davidson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Davidson, MD

Dr. John Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Davidson works at Lynn Eye Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA, Camarillo, CA, Oxnard, CA, Santa Paula, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davidson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Eye Medical Group
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 495-0458
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group
    1445 E Los Angeles Ave Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 527-6720
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 987-8705
  4. 4
    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    1901 Solar Dr Ste 155, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 278-0057
  5. 5
    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    957 Faulkner Rd Ste 102, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 525-1737
  6. 6
    NVISION Eye Centers - Camarillo
    771 E Daily Dr Ste 245, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 437-7150
  7. 7
    Sanjiv Verma MD Inc.
    3003 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-3085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Cataract
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Last June I contacted Dr. Davidson for a second opinion as I was having blurry vision one month after cataract surgery done by another well-known Health Care Facility. Dr. Davidson examined my eyes thoroughly and scanned both my eyes. After his examination, I was informed that I was misdiagnosed by my surgeon. Once I provided Dr. Davidson’s 2nd opinion to my ophthalmology dept, they started giving me different eye drops to cure the retina eye issue I was having. Three months later I started having 20/40 vision on both eyes. Thanks to Dr. Davidson, as now I can see with both my eyes clearly. Dr. Davidson was very knowledgeable, kind and professional. His team was also very professional, helpful and courteous. I would recommend his service to anyone who has vision issues related to eye surgeries.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Davidson, MD
    About Dr. John Davidson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205870748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Residency
    Internship
    • IU Health Methodist
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

