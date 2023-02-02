Dr. John Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Davidson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Davidson, MD
Dr. John Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Davidson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
-
1
Lynn Eye Medical Group2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 495-0458Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group1445 E Los Angeles Ave Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-6720Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
3
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-8705
-
4
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group1901 Solar Dr Ste 155, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 278-0057
-
5
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group957 Faulkner Rd Ste 102, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-1737
-
6
NVISION Eye Centers - Camarillo771 E Daily Dr Ste 245, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 437-7150
-
7
Sanjiv Verma MD Inc.3003 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Last June I contacted Dr. Davidson for a second opinion as I was having blurry vision one month after cataract surgery done by another well-known Health Care Facility. Dr. Davidson examined my eyes thoroughly and scanned both my eyes. After his examination, I was informed that I was misdiagnosed by my surgeon. Once I provided Dr. Davidson’s 2nd opinion to my ophthalmology dept, they started giving me different eye drops to cure the retina eye issue I was having. Three months later I started having 20/40 vision on both eyes. Thanks to Dr. Davidson, as now I can see with both my eyes clearly. Dr. Davidson was very knowledgeable, kind and professional. His team was also very professional, helpful and courteous. I would recommend his service to anyone who has vision issues related to eye surgeries.
About Dr. John Davidson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205870748
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
- Indiana University
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.