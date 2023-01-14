Dr. John Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Davis, MD
Dr. John Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
1/3/2018 dr Davis performed robotic prostatectomy. 5 years later, no cancer and no other problems sexually or otherwise. Go to MD Anderson and choose dr. Davis.
About Dr. John Davis, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
