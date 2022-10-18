Overview of Dr. John Davis, MD

Dr. John Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Valley Health Physician Alliance Surgical Specialists in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.