Dr. John Day, MD
Dr. John Day, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with Stanford University Hospital
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 266-3418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Dr. Day is à fàntastic Electrophysiologist. He performed a SVT AblatIon on me to stop my tachycardias two days ago, and I'm home now with no concerns, no pàin. He listened to my concerns about the procedure, and calmed any fears I had. I would highly recommend him to anyone who is having tachycardias.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Mandarin
- 1811965122
- Stanford University Hospital
