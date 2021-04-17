Dr. De Caro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John De Caro, MD
Overview of Dr. John De Caro, MD
Dr. John De Caro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. De Caro's Office Locations
BuxMont Urological Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 305, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
BuxMont Urological Specialists711 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had frequent UTIs for over 10 years and have seen countless doctors to treat them. Dr DeCaro was the only one to take the time to figure out and even research on his free time possible causes and solutions for dealing with them. Unlike other doctors who would typically prescribe antibiotics to treat the UTI, he figured out a way for me to manage them long-term. Although it took some time to get here, for the first time in all these years, I’ve gone without having one for eight months and counting. This was purely due to his professionalism, patience and dedication to help his patients. I am thankful for all his effort and the impact it has had on overall well-being.
About Dr. John De Caro, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1366601585
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Caro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Caro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Caro has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Caro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Caro speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. De Caro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Caro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Caro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Caro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.