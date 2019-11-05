Overview of Dr. John Dean, MD

Dr. John Dean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at SCHUMACHER in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.