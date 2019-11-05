Dr. John Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dean, MD
Dr. John Dean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Our Lady Of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
Baton Rouge General Medical Center-bluebonnet8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
Associates In Plastic Surgery8425 Cumberland Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 924-7514Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A year ago this month, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My specialist referred me to Dr. Dean for the reconstruction following my mastectomy. Throughout the process, Dr. Dean and his staff have always been kind and gentle. They have walked with me through each step, have always prepared me for surgical procedures, expectations and took care of my worries along the way. He is warm, kind, friendly, funny and professional. I can promise you that he wants you to be happy with the results and will make it happen! I will return in the future (for something "FUN") and refer any and every one that I know! Thank you, Dr. Dean, Nicole and the entire staff for making a difficult time in my life a lot easier!
About Dr. John Dean, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750385118
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Ochsner Hosp
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
