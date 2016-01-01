See All Gastroenterologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. John Debanto, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Debanto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Debanto works at John R. DeBanto, MD, Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John R. DeBanto, MD, Inc
    435 Arden Ave Ste 530, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 617-2226
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colon Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Screening Colonoscopy
Colon Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Screening Colonoscopy

Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Debanto, MD

    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1033175922
    • 1033175922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Debanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debanto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debanto works at John R. DeBanto, MD, Inc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Debanto’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Debanto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debanto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

