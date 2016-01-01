Dr. John Decosmo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decosmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Decosmo, DO
Overview
Dr. John Decosmo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Locations
John B. Decosmoiii D.o. P.A.4800 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 541-2675
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Decosmo, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396721221
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Eckerd College
- Family Practice
