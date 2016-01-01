Overview

Dr. John Deforest, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beecher, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Deforest works at John R. Deforest D.o. Sc in Beecher, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.