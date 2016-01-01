Overview

Dr. John Defrancisco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Defrancisco works at SARATOGA SCHENECTADY GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Burnt Hills, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY and Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Ulcerative Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.