Overview of Dr. John Deirmenjian, MD
Dr. John Deirmenjian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Deirmenjian's Office Locations
- 1 333 W Broadway Ste 201, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 901-0501
- 2 416 N Bedford Dr Ste 406, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 246-9110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Deirmenjian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1821009812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deirmenjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deirmenjian speaks Armenian.
